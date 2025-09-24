In Bashkiria (Russia), drones attacked the Gazprom Neftkhim Salavat refinery again, local authorities reported.

A thick column of smoke rose over the city.

Recall that this facility, located 1500 km from the Ukrainian border, was already attacked last week.

Adding:

"Bad news for Zelensky." The Telegraph negatively assesses the US president's statement yesterday, where he said that Europe will help Ukraine regain its territories and called Russia a "paper tiger."

"What at first glance may seem like a stunning turnaround may actually be bad news for Volodymyr Zelensky... Instead of promising new support to Ukraine or stepping up actions against Russia, Trump seems to be passing everything to Europe and NATO," the newspaper analyzes.

"Trump washes his hands of the war in Ukraine... It sounds like he's had enough," the publication concludes.

"There are no hints of additional support for Ukraine or that he will punish Moscow any further. His only commitment is to continue selling weapons to allies. This is unlikely to change the game," the article states.

Adding: The Kremlin commented on Trump's words, who called Russia a "paper tiger."

Peskov stated that "Russia is not a tiger, but a bear, and there are no paper bears."

He says that Putin has repeatedly offered to solve the problem of the "root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, but we heard firm refusals from the Americans to have talks on this topic."

Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky, but without preparation, it will be a "PR stunt doomed to fail."