BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bashkiria (Russia), drones attacked the Gazprom Neftkhim Salavat refinery again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

In Bashkiria (Russia), drones attacked the Gazprom Neftkhim Salavat refinery again, local authorities reported.

A thick column of smoke rose over the city.

Recall that this facility, located 1500 km from the Ukrainian border, was already attacked last week.

Adding: 

"Bad news for Zelensky." The Telegraph negatively assesses the US president's statement yesterday, where he said that Europe will help Ukraine regain its territories and called Russia a "paper tiger."

"What at first glance may seem like a stunning turnaround may actually be bad news for Volodymyr Zelensky... Instead of promising new support to Ukraine or stepping up actions against Russia, Trump seems to be passing everything to Europe and NATO," the newspaper analyzes.

"Trump washes his hands of the war in Ukraine... It sounds like he's had enough," the publication concludes.

"There are no hints of additional support for Ukraine or that he will punish Moscow any further. His only commitment is to continue selling weapons to allies. This is unlikely to change the game," the article states.

Adding: The Kremlin commented on Trump's words, who called Russia a "paper tiger."

Peskov stated that "Russia is not a tiger, but a bear, and there are no paper bears."

He says that Putin has repeatedly offered to solve the problem of the "root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, but we heard firm refusals from the Americans to have talks on this topic."

Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky, but without preparation, it will be a "PR stunt doomed to fail."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy