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Behind the Scenes Cleanup
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32 views • May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
"Cleanups behind the scenes are indeed happening. And although the mainstream news is not speaking to these wonderful cleanups that are happening." ~ The Sky Beings
To access the audio only or transcript go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/behind-the-scenes-cleanup/
For monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
"Cleanups behind the scenes are indeed happening. And although the mainstream news is not speaking to these wonderful cleanups that are happening." ~ The Sky Beings
To access the audio only or transcript go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/behind-the-scenes-cleanup/
For monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
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