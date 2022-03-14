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InfoWars - Jay Dyer - The Satanic Pop Culture and '60s Counter Culture are CIA Creations 3-11-2022
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52 views • March 14, 2022
So you think the "Peace, Free love, Rock and Roll will save the world" movement of the 1960's was some kind of organic, grass roots, stand alone spontaneous thing, do you...? Guess again.
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