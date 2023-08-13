Create New Account
Vivek Ramaswamy vs DC Draino on Candace Owens - How a Direct Quote can be a LIE
Published 19 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy recently appeared on the Candace Owens' show with MAGA + Trump supporter DC Drano, who took an excerpt from the Vivek's book, "Nation of victims," appearing to state that Trump was wrong in representing that the election had been stolen.But what was missing was the context, as it was representing his thoughts of Stacey Abrams.

#vivekramaswamy #candaceowens #DCDraino #truth


