© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1015 biblical role models
Bible verse: Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:13-18 you are to be role models.
SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to focus on biblical role models. All people look for someone for guidance. Usually that is not the rabbi or a pastor, for most people do not go to worship GOD any more. In a world that has systematically destroyed the family. It has destroyed the traditional roles for the man and the woman. What do we do to find our role models?
BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:13-18 you are to be role models. LOFR B’resheet (Gen) 1:3-4 the light is good. Psalm 119:101-105 word is the light. Titus 2:2-8 be an example of truth. Proverbs 13:20-21 who do you walk with. Sh’mot (Ex) 15:22-25 a great role model in so many ways. Luke 22:54-62 what happens after the error is the real role model. Yochanan (Jn) 21:15-17 forgiveness then do HIS work. Sh’mot (Ex) 18:19-21 things to look for in a good role model.