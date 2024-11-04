BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1015 biblical role models





Bible verse: Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:13-18 you are to be role models.

SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to focus on biblical role models. All people look for someone for guidance. Usually that is not the rabbi or a pastor, for most people do not go to worship GOD any more. In a world that has systematically destroyed the family. It has destroyed the traditional roles for the man and the woman. What do we do to find our role models?

BIBLE VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:13-18 you are to be role models. LOFR B’resheet (Gen) 1:3-4 the light is good. Psalm 119:101-105 word is the light. Titus 2:2-8 be an example of truth. Proverbs 13:20-21 who do you walk with. Sh’mot (Ex) 15:22-25 a great role model in so many ways. Luke 22:54-62 what happens after the error is the real role model. Yochanan (Jn) 21:15-17 forgiveness then do HIS work. Sh’mot (Ex) 18:19-21 things to look for in a good role model.





www.BGMCTV.org