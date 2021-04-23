© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
meet moxie commercial, but something is very different
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 23, 2021
to celebrate the beginning of the death of human parenting i decided to make a tribute to the moxie ai that would replace human parenting
support the channel
https://www.subscribestar.com/anon1556
social media
https://parler.com/profile/anon1556/posts
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
support the channel
https://www.subscribestar.com/anon1556
social media
https://parler.com/profile/anon1556/posts
https://gab.com/vanjohnson
https://odysee.com/@annon1556:3
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.