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TUCKER CARLSON 4/19/2021 FULL SHOW
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122 views • April 20, 2021
DEMOCRATS AND THEIR CORRUPT ELITE HANDLERS WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO GET THE POWER THEY SEEK TO RULE OVER THOSE OF US WHO SIMPLY WISH ONLY TO BEHAVE, OBSERVE REASONABLE, COMMON-SENSE LAWS AND LIVE THEIR LIVES.
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