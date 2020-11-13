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Didier Raoult - Interview complête face à Laurent Ruquier
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16 views • November 13, 2020
10 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2sefC-7KJ0
Audiovisuel Créativ'Arts : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZICV2zfrY4hjZxjoohBOTA
Bienvenu dans cette nouvelle vidéo concernant le professeur Didier Raoult , interview complète diffusée le Samedi 7 Novembre 2020 , tiré de l'émission "on est presque en direct" de Laurent Ruquier.
Audiovisuel Créativ'Arts : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZICV2zfrY4hjZxjoohBOTA
Bienvenu dans cette nouvelle vidéo concernant le professeur Didier Raoult , interview complète diffusée le Samedi 7 Novembre 2020 , tiré de l'émission "on est presque en direct" de Laurent Ruquier.
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