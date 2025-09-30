BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia rejects Ukraine’s claim that ‘thousands of children were relocated’ - Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Russia rejects Ukraine’s claim that ‘thousands of children were relocated’

‘After lengthy talks in Istanbul, Ukraine gave us a list of 339 names — the majority were not children, but adults, unrelated to relocation to Russia.’ — Sergey Lavrov

Adding:  🚨 Key statements by Sergey Lavrov at the Valdai Discussion Club press conference:

◾️ Despite the striking electoral manipulations, Sandu's party still lost domestically

◾️ Putin will participate in the Valdai event on Thursday, October 2

◾️ The statements regarding the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev result from European pressure on the US

◾️ A decision on sending these missiles to Ukraine is unlikely to have been made, and even with them, the military situation will not change

◾️ Moscow is unaware of the details of Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, only having seen its key points

◾️ Russia was not invited to participate in the international forces for security in Gaza, as outlined in Trump’s plan

◾️ Russia’s position on the Gaza plan will only be determined after understanding the views of the regional countries and the Palestinians themselves

📌@Sputnik

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
