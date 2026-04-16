"We are all Hostages of this Apocalyptic Death Cult" - Pepe Escobar, at DD Geopolitics

"We are all hostages of this apocalyptic death cult."

Pepe Escobar on Ben-Gvir praying at Al-Aqsa and the building momentum toward a Third Temple false flag. Egypt and Jordan, won't lift a finger.

"They are preparing the terrain for a false flag to destroy Al-Aqsa. The only way to prevent it would be a devastating military victory against Israel—arrest all these people, install a war crimes tribunal. We have to find a solution, but I won't go as far as inserting the adjective final, but we have to find a solution for them...."





FULL EPISODE (https://youtube.com/live/w_vgLczWoUg?feature=share)!!



