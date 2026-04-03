Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad residents searching for Epstein Coalition pilots earlier today.

There were 2 videos.

Adding:

A second US Air Force aircraft has gone down! An A-10 Warthog crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, pilot rescued.

Photos of another fighter jet wreckage have been published by Iranian media, suggesting that another U.S. aircraft may have been shot down.





It is difficult to determine the type of jet involved, though some unconfirmed sources suggest it may be an F-16 or an F-35.





Developing...

Not a good day in the air for the Americans.

ℹ️Iranians did report targeting an A-10 earlier today.

Adding:

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has ordered the shutdown of the Telegram app in Iraq, as part of a media-front war against the Axis of Resistance. : (

Adding: Newsmax correspondent Carla Babb confirms that one of the Black Hawk helicopters used in today’s search and rescue mission was hit by Iranian air defense fire but managed to land just across the border in Iraq.

Adding:

U.S. media (CBS) has confirmed that the A-10 was shot down by Iran during today’s search-and-rescue mission.

Earlier U.S. media reports were ambiguous, stating only that the aircraft “went down,” and suggesting it may have crashed around the same time as the F-15.



