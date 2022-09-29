Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology?

478 views • September 29, 2022

The Human Genome Has 72,000 Genes On Each Side of the Helix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.