Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology?

What Is the Double Helix? https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix
Count of Human Genes Is Put at 140,000, a Significant Increase - https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/23/us/count-of-human-genes-is-put-at-140000-a-significant-increase.html
The Human Genome Has 72,000 Genes On Each Side of the Helix
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.