Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is the Double Helix? https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix
Count of Human Genes Is Put at 140,000, a Significant Increase - https://www.nytimes.com/1999/09/23/us/count-of-human-genes-is-put-at-140000-a-significant-increase.html
The Human Genome Has 72,000 Genes On Each Side of the Helix