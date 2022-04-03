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I Bet Your Church Never Asked You To Do That Before Baptized You!
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90 views • April 03, 2022
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And the crowds asked him, “What then shall we do?” 11 And he answered them, “Whoever has two tunics[a] is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.” Luke 3:10-11
And the crowds asked him, “What then shall we do?” 11 And he answered them, “Whoever has two tunics[a] is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise.” Luke 3:10-11
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