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MAFIA OF THE POWERFUL - UNDERSTANDING THE PROBLEM TO FIND EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS - NARRATIVE #62 with Catherine Austin Fitts
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64 views • December 16, 2021
MIrrored from
OVALNARRATIVE # 62
65,213 viewsSep 30, 2021
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimize further damage. STOP PARTICIPATING IN EVERY LITTLE WAY YOU CAN!
OVALNARRATIVE # 62
65,213 viewsSep 30, 2021
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimize further damage. STOP PARTICIPATING IN EVERY LITTLE WAY YOU CAN!
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