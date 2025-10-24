© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In Detroit's heart, under the Motor City's sky, Auto giants stand, with heads hung low and sigh. Once roared their engines, now silence echoes wide, A chipmaker's seizure, a government's pride. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Face-melting shutdown, manufacturing's cry, Nexperia's fate, under Dutch skies. Idiots in power, playing with our might, U.S. auto makers, in the darkest night. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 From Michigan to Texas, assembly lines still, But chips are scarce, like a desert's last rill. Nexperia's seizure, a supply chain's cut, Government's folly, in a global rut. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Semiconductors, the lifeblood of our time, In every device, from car to phone, they chime. But now they're scarce, like a rare gem's shine, A manufacturing crisis, a sign of our decline. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Face-melting shutdown, manufacturing's plea, Nexperia's fate, a global decree. Idiots in power, playing with our might, U.S. auto makers, in the longest night. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the workers, on the line each day, To the executives, who struggle to convey, The folly of governments, far away, In this face-melting shutdown, we pray. 🎵