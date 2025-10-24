A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy

(Verse 1) 🎵 In Detroit's heart, under the Motor City's sky, Auto giants stand, with heads hung low and sigh. Once roared their engines, now silence echoes wide, A chipmaker's seizure, a government's pride. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Face-melting shutdown, manufacturing's cry, Nexperia's fate, under Dutch skies. Idiots in power, playing with our might, U.S. auto makers, in the darkest night. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 From Michigan to Texas, assembly lines still, But chips are scarce, like a desert's last rill. Nexperia's seizure, a supply chain's cut, Government's folly, in a global rut. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Semiconductors, the lifeblood of our time, In every device, from car to phone, they chime. But now they're scarce, like a rare gem's shine, A manufacturing crisis, a sign of our decline. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Face-melting shutdown, manufacturing's plea, Nexperia's fate, a global decree. Idiots in power, playing with our might, U.S. auto makers, in the longest night. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the workers, on the line each day, To the executives, who struggle to convey, The folly of governments, far away, In this face-melting shutdown, we pray. 🎵