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The 46 Tapes They Didn't Want You to See — And the President Who's Releasing Them
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Forty-six videotapes. Military grade. Top secret. Classified. The Pentagon was ordered to release them by April 15th. They did not. They cited an "administrative error." A letter had been "lost." No one had forwarded it to the right place.


Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna set the deadline. The Pentagon ignored her. Her response? "Whoever at the Pentagon is trying to be clever can go to hell."


John Michael Chambers reveals what's actually on those tapes: military radar footage of flying objects moving at speeds no known aircraft can reach. Satellite images of objects entering and exiting the atmosphere. And what they fear most — full color videos of unidentified underwater objects near U.S. nuclear submarines. Not blurry. Not infrared. Moving through the water at over 400 knots. No propulsion. No heat signature. No sonic boom.


They've had this material for decades.


Then on April 17th, President Trump stood at a Turning Point rally and said: "Very, very soon, you'll see it. We found a lot of very interesting documents."


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Keywords
pentagondefiancefortysixtapesannapaulinalunaadministrativeerrorlieunderwaterobjectsnuclearsubmarinesfourhundredknotsnoheatsignaturetrumpdisclosuresoonturningpointrallyinterestingdocumentsmilitaryradarfootagesatelliteimagesuapreleasegotohell
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