Eyewitness captures dramatic train derailment in Tennessee

Reuters
Dec 27, 2022
An eyewitness filmed the moment a train crashes and derails in Collagedale, Tennessee. Video credit: Marc Walwyn
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jxOrbbnqNfk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.