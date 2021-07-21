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FULL SHOW: The Tyrants Are Here: Politicians And Leftists Call For Indefinite Detention For Unvaccinated Citizens
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60 views • July 21, 2021
After an incredible series of developments, Democrats and the Biden administration are admitting that the vaccine is not effective against COVID, but still everyone will have to take it, wear the mask forever, and lockdown whenever the government says so. Liberals are now even openly calling for unvaccinated people to be detained indefinitely. More double standards of justice are exposed as well, as Trump supporters, conservatives and American Patriots will experience the full force of the law, liberals and Democrats will walk freely. A stunning story of an FBI agent accused of beating his wife shows exactly who the FBI is hiring and why. Anthony Fauci gets embarrassed by Rand Paul. The latest Project Veritas Whistleblower David Johnson joins the broadcast.
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