Tim Hinchliffe: The Return of Schwab, Summer Davos, & Digital Embassies

Tim Hinchliffe discusses the advancement of the global technocratic control grid highlighting the rollout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which integrates digital IDs, programmable currencies, and data centers into a centralized system of governance and includes digital embassies for nations who don't possess their own compute. These interconnected technologies are being used by global institutions and governments to implement a totalitarian surveillance state that transcends national borders.





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About Tim Hinchliffe

The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe covers tech and society, with perspectives on public and private policies proposed by governments, unelected globalists, think tanks, big tech companies, defense departments, and intelligence agencies. Previously, Tim was a reporter for the Ghanaian Chronicle in West Africa and an editor at Colombia Reports in South America. These days, he is only responsible for articles he writes and publishes in his own name.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)