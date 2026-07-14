BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tim Hinchliffe: The Return of Schwab, Summer Davos, & Digital Embassies
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
437 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 2 days ago

Tim Hinchliffe discusses the advancement of the global technocratic control grid highlighting the rollout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which integrates digital IDs, programmable currencies, and data centers into a centralized system of governance and includes digital embassies for nations who don't possess their own compute. These interconnected technologies are being used by global institutions and governments to implement a totalitarian surveillance state that transcends national borders.


Escape the Technocracy Live Workshop (w/ Geopolitics & Empire)! https://escapethetechnocracy.com/product-escape-the-technocracy-live-workshop-season-2


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "WW3 Plan-B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

X https://x.com/TimHinchliffe

Sociable https://sociable.co


About Tim Hinchliffe

The Sociable editor Tim Hinchliffe covers tech and society, with perspectives on public and private policies proposed by governments, unelected globalists, think tanks, big tech companies, defense departments, and intelligence agencies. Previously, Tim was a reporter for the Ghanaian Chronicle in West Africa and an editor at Colombia Reports in South America. These days, he is only responsible for articles he writes and publishes in his own name.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
privacyunaialgorithmschinasurveillanceglobalismagenda 2030technocracyworld governmentdavosdigital idwefown nothingklaus scwhabdata centers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration permanently ends &#8220;green new scam&#8221; appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Trump administration permanently ends “green new scam” appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Willow Tohi
Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

Mike Adams
House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy