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Hospital Protocols Kill: Dying Cancer Patient Denied Lifesaving Treatment Due to Covid Policy
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1445 views • March 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Mississippi is riddled with rigorous Covid policies that are delaying the treatments of critical care patients. Wendy Heineck joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss how these policies are killing her husband in the name of safety and health. Wendy’s husband was separated from her and her family, and she is fighting from afar for his life. Wendy also shares how her husband is experiencing severe and mysterious blood clots after receiving massive transfusions of blood from vaccinated zombies.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1ob9-hospital-protocols-kill-dying-cancer-patient-denied-lifesaving-treatment-du.html
Mississippi is riddled with rigorous Covid policies that are delaying the treatments of critical care patients. Wendy Heineck joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss how these policies are killing her husband in the name of safety and health. Wendy’s husband was separated from her and her family, and she is fighting from afar for his life. Wendy also shares how her husband is experiencing severe and mysterious blood clots after receiving massive transfusions of blood from vaccinated zombies.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1ob9-hospital-protocols-kill-dying-cancer-patient-denied-lifesaving-treatment-du.html
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