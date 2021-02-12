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Election Fortified by SECRET CABAL!
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20 views • February 12, 2021
They admit it! Why would they do that!? I think it's because we live in an Anarcho-Tyranny a.k.a The Managerial State. The 2020 Election was gamed out by Deep State as a sort of color-revolution and they're very proud of themselves. To support my work, send letters, etc please find info here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
If this video won't play, please go here: https://rumble.com/vds2iv-election-fortified-by-secret-cabal-conspiracy.html
Thanks for being here, thumbs up, comment, share!!
References:
Revolver: Transition Integrity Project: https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/transition-integrity-project-is-this-soros-linked-group-plotting-a-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
Revolver MAGA Blood Libel: https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/maga-blood-libel-why-are-they-hiding-the-medical-report/
TIME: A Cabal Stole oops “Fortified” The Election: https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Anarcho Tyranny (Chronicles): https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/anarcho-tyranny-u-s-a-5/
Bureaucrats the new Aristocracy: https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/23/bureaucrats-the-new-aristocracy/
If this video won't play, please go here: https://rumble.com/vds2iv-election-fortified-by-secret-cabal-conspiracy.html
Thanks for being here, thumbs up, comment, share!!
References:
Revolver: Transition Integrity Project: https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/transition-integrity-project-is-this-soros-linked-group-plotting-a-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
Revolver MAGA Blood Libel: https://www.revolver.news/2021/02/maga-blood-libel-why-are-they-hiding-the-medical-report/
TIME: A Cabal Stole oops “Fortified” The Election: https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Anarcho Tyranny (Chronicles): https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/anarcho-tyranny-u-s-a-5/
Bureaucrats the new Aristocracy: https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/23/bureaucrats-the-new-aristocracy/
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