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Clear Video Proof of Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Both Wearing HIS and HER Matching Ankle Bracelets (Still Under House Arrest)
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668 views • January 12, 2021
Shoutout to my Fellow Canadian Blue Apple @Worried_Canuck for Tweeting out a great video showing Canadian Prime Minister and Communist Justin Trudeau and his MK ULTRA Wife and Handler Sophie both wearing their Ankle Bracelets during last Summer.
If the rumors are true and that Donald Trump has signed the Insurrection Act and arrests for treason and other misdeameanours are about to take place it will be interesting to see when the barges to GITMO start flowing with the pedophile criminals. One of the first reports that came out was that last Spring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie was placed under House Arrest. Sophie was not seen for weeks as she came down with COVID after arriving back from England and Justin quarantined with her. Meanwhile rumors were that the two were seperating after they both were arrested for child abuse charges. In this video from July 2020 you willl hear YouTuber Carrie Kohan point out that both Trudeau’s came out for a photo=op and you can clearly see what looks like ankle monitor bracelets on both of them.
Related Channel and Link:
Trudeau & Wife Under House Arrest?
Carrie Kohan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzTal1rg_Wg&;feature=youtu.be
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
If the rumors are true and that Donald Trump has signed the Insurrection Act and arrests for treason and other misdeameanours are about to take place it will be interesting to see when the barges to GITMO start flowing with the pedophile criminals. One of the first reports that came out was that last Spring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie was placed under House Arrest. Sophie was not seen for weeks as she came down with COVID after arriving back from England and Justin quarantined with her. Meanwhile rumors were that the two were seperating after they both were arrested for child abuse charges. In this video from July 2020 you willl hear YouTuber Carrie Kohan point out that both Trudeau’s came out for a photo=op and you can clearly see what looks like ankle monitor bracelets on both of them.
Related Channel and Link:
Trudeau & Wife Under House Arrest?
Carrie Kohan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzTal1rg_Wg&;feature=youtu.be
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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