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IMPACT OF COVID VACCINATIONS ON MORTALITY &COVID DEATHS BEFORE AND AFTER VACCINATION PROGRAMS SPREAD
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92 views • December 28, 2021
Their own data proves their vaccine genocide! This CANNOT be a coincidence! SPREAD THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO!
Thank you to Joel Smalley on YouTube! Links to the original vids below.
Impact of COVID Vaccinations on Mortality - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrc_s2Gqfw
COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination Programs - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WR-pqrMWu3E
Thank you to Joel Smalley on YouTube! Links to the original vids below.
Impact of COVID Vaccinations on Mortality - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrc_s2Gqfw
COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination Programs - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WR-pqrMWu3E
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