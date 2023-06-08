Create New Account
Trump vs Kennedy - The Battle on Big Pharma Commences
The Detox Show
Published Thursday |

Trump has spoken out about Big Pharma but is this just antivax political wrangling? Certainly it’s a bold move from him and we appreciate the dangers associated. However we must realise, we all need to take action in this war on the people - and hope that these brave men can help us past the post.

Plus: Canada on fire, but it's a synchronised attack. Something is definitely not right!

trumpbig pharmakennedycanada fires

