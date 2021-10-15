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Falling Apart Together. Isn't this fun ? Are your Chinese trinkets you buy at Target or Wal Mart stuck on those ships off Long Beach ? Are you enjoying those high gas prices ?
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20 views • October 15, 2021
David Nino Rodriguez is my type of kind. He makes me laugh. The thumbnail is Main Street, Balboa Island in Southern California. My prior home. Love that area.
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