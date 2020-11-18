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Notice of Conditional Acceptance
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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118 views • November 18, 2020
Another excellent and informative video from Bee for your growing arsenal.

Please help us and share these videos!

Docs/Text to copy and paste:
* The NCA re invitation to lockdown
* The NCA for medical intervention
* Anonymised 1
* Anonymised 2
http://www.coulteraction.com/nca

WeTransfer Link: https://we.tl/t-Z3Yegma30e
Google Docs Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...

The Common Law Court – www.commonlawcourt.com
The People’s United Community (TPUC) – www.tpuc.org.uk
The Bernician – www.thebernician.net
Empowering yourself during covid Video One: https://youtu.be/y-8oTFK9CAQ
Medical Matters Video Two: https://youtu.be/UHWpywGtn6w
Your “GET OUT OF LOCKDOWN” Card Video Three: https://youtu.be/jTO3IafZing
Book of evidence: [email protected]
Email your MP https://www.writetothem.com/

For further help and advice, contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer – this podcast is merely the musings of an old woman in a cast
Keywords
common lawsuverannotice of conditional acceptance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy