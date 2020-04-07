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What If All Supermarkets Closed?
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13 views • April 07, 2020
There are roughly 40,000 retailers in the U.S. that would be classified as grocery stores. They range in size, and style, and the type of goods they provide. But, these are the places where most people in developed countries get their food. And they often get much more than they need. So what if they simply stopped operating? How would we adapt to life without the one-stop shop?
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