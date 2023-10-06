Create New Account
Sen. Hawley: His Proposed Bill will Empower States to deal with the Southern Border Crisis
channel image
GalacticStorm
2148 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Charlie Kirk Show | Sen. Josh Hawley Explains How The Southern Border Crisis is Impacting Missouri. His bill would allow the states to deal with the issue, not the federal govt.


source:

For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh

Keywords
border crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimehuman trafficking crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket