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In Debaltseve in the DPR, the Russian Air Defense System Shot Down 2 Ukrainian "Tochka-U" missiles. 052022
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110 views • May 20, 2022
In Debaltseve in the DPR, the Russian air defense system shot down 2 Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles
Shrapnel from one of the rockets damaged more than ten houses. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or deaths.
Shrapnel from one of the rockets damaged more than ten houses. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or deaths.
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