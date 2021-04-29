LOST WAVES OF TIME, ATLANTIS, SUMERIA, ANCIENT EGYPT - POWER OF SOUND (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Musician, historian, artist & scientist, Jill Mattson, joins the program to share her life long research into the intersection of music, art, science, and history. Her book the "Lost Waves of Time" is a journey through time and music; how music was used by the ancients for everything from medicine, agriculture, to war, but not widely for entertainment. She explains how today is very different from the past. This episode is a journey into the power of sound through out history. You can learn more about Jill Mattson and purchase her books and music, including "The Lost Waves of Time" at http://www.JillswingsOfLight.com
Some of her other works can be found at "the Way of the wizard": HTTP://YOUWEALTHREVOLUTION.COM/JILL21
Or her Coronavirus Defense music (also works for the flu): www.coronavirusdefence.org
Read the first chapters of "Lost Waves of Time" on Ebener! Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.