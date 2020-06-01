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The Denver Airport Installs a Talking Gargoyle That Says “Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters”
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280 views • June 01, 2020
The Denver Airport Installs a Talking Gargoyle That Says “Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters” which pokes fun at the “Illuminati” conspiracies surrounding the airport. In the video the gargoyle says to one passenger: “Welcome to the Illuminati Headquarters, I mean, Denver International Airport!”. In another hilarious bit, it says: “Well, I’m 243 years old now”. If you do the math, that means that the gargoyle was born in 1776. The Bavarian Illuminati was founded in 1776. The video ends with classic Illuminati imagery…
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-denver-airport-installs-a-talking-gargoyle-that-says-welcome-to-the-illuminati-headquarters/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-denver-airport-installs-a-talking-gargoyle-that-says-welcome-to-the-illuminati-headquarters/
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