Massage Therapist Blows Whistle: Bioweapon Shots Causing Massive Deadly Blood Clots

Stew Peters Show





No more massages for the Vaccinated!

Why?





Because it could LITERALLY kill them.





Stew Peters brings on an anonymous massage therapist to tell her story on an incident that happened with a vaccinated client who had a blood clot in his leg. When she tried to relieve it, the clot caused a blockage, and almost killed him!





This is an example of just how FRAGILE this death-shot is making people, and we need to take action immediately to stop these injections from being administered!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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