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#COVID19 is caused by vaccines | Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD
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314 views • April 26, 2020
Full interview at Framing The World: https://youtu.be/VP4io4EMQbc
Dr Judy Mikovits has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry with over 30 years of experience. She has directed programs on HIV, cancer, epigenetics and neuroimmune disease with a focus on the development of novel drug and diagnostic technologies.
In 2011 when she made a horrifying discovery that was contaminating all vaccinations, she presented her data to government officials and was threatened and told to destroy all her data. When she did not, she was jailed, her career systematically destroyed, and a gag order put in place for four years threatening that if she spoke out she would be thrown back in jail.
The gag order has been lifted and now she’s talking.
Dr Judy Mikovits has a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry with over 30 years of experience. She has directed programs on HIV, cancer, epigenetics and neuroimmune disease with a focus on the development of novel drug and diagnostic technologies.
In 2011 when she made a horrifying discovery that was contaminating all vaccinations, she presented her data to government officials and was threatened and told to destroy all her data. When she did not, she was jailed, her career systematically destroyed, and a gag order put in place for four years threatening that if she spoke out she would be thrown back in jail.
The gag order has been lifted and now she’s talking.
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