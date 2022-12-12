12.10.22 TWITTER release proves ELECTION RIGGED! [DS] PANIC! Climate Lockdowns Child Exploitation! P

LT of And We Know
Dec 10, 2022
Each day provides more information for those out there who never paid attention. Trending on Twitter? Revelation, Trumpwasright, President of the US, so much more. The Crimes are coming out and most are in SHOCK. The wrath of the DRAGON…Satan is playing out for all to see. Lockdowns coming, tracking systems in cities, all coming to a head as we fight Back with TRUTH!
