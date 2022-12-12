Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12.10.22 TWITTER release proves ELECTION RIGGED! [DS] PANIC! Climate Lockdowns Child Exploitation! P
36 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Dec 10, 2022


Each day provides more information for those out there who never paid attention. Trending on Twitter? Revelation, Trumpwasright, President of the US, so much more. The Crimes are coming out and most are in SHOCK. The wrath of the DRAGON…Satan is playing out for all to see. Lockdowns coming, tracking systems in cities, all coming to a head as we fight Back with TRUTH!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v200bcc-12.10.22-twitter-release-proves-election-rigged-ds-panic-climate-lockdowns-.html


Keywords
current eventschildrenhoaxclimate changechristiantruthtwitterdeepdarkrevelationcrimessmart citiespraylockdownstrump was rightltelection riggedand we knowexposing eviltracking systemsexpoloitation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket