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SOG Tactical Tomahawk Review: Not Its First Use
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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110 views • June 23, 2020
My SOG Tactical Tomahawk has been used and bruised and is still holding strong. This is a great tomahawk for the price point and is very durable. Use it at your campsite, to practice throwing, and it would even work for self defense if needed.

In this review, I talk about my tomahawk and a little bit about how I have used it and how it has held up to the beating it has been given. I then demonstrate how well it works to cut up large tree branches and then demonstrate throwing it.

I definitely recommend the SOG Tactical Tomahawk as a beginning tomahawk and a tomahawk you will not have to worry about holding up to whatever you may throw at it. I would not hesitate to take this tomahawk with me on any camping trip or any time you may need a good tomahawk for survival purposes.

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libertysurvivalreviewspreparednesssurvival toolsliberty thoughtstomahawktomahawk throwingsog tomahawksurvival equipmentcamping toolscamping equipmenttomahawk review
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