SOG Tactical Tomahawk Review: Not Its First Use

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In this review, I talk about my tomahawk and a little bit about how I have used it and how it has held up to the beating it has been given. I then demonstrate how well it works to cut up large tree branches and then demonstrate throwing it.
I definitely recommend the SOG Tactical Tomahawk as a beginning tomahawk and a tomahawk you will not have to worry about holding up to whatever you may throw at it. I would not hesitate to take this tomahawk with me on any camping trip or any time you may need a good tomahawk for survival purposes.
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