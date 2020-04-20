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The David Knight Show (20Apr20 Full Show)
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58 views • April 20, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:24: Lessons of Concord & Lexington 245 yrs later.
— 00:13:33 Real global pandemic? Authoritarianism — DeBlasio warns “we’re gonna have to get tougher & tougher” as pandemic narrative collapses
— 00:31:13 A look at protests in Austin & across the country
— 00:55:28 Family thrown out of shelter as tornado approaches because “no masks”
— 01:04:04 Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, on how to effectively mock the herd mentality and how the medical dictatorship will be applied to every aspect of our lives
— 01:28:11 What Wright Brothers, Coronavirus & Highway Deaths have in common
— 01:37:45 World renowned Swedish epidemiologist explains LockDown is the WRONG policy
— 01:57:50 Listener’s stories of mask bullying, medical absurdity and dangers to health as well as liberty
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:24: Lessons of Concord & Lexington 245 yrs later.
— 00:13:33 Real global pandemic? Authoritarianism — DeBlasio warns “we’re gonna have to get tougher & tougher” as pandemic narrative collapses
— 00:31:13 A look at protests in Austin & across the country
— 00:55:28 Family thrown out of shelter as tornado approaches because “no masks”
— 01:04:04 Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, on how to effectively mock the herd mentality and how the medical dictatorship will be applied to every aspect of our lives
— 01:28:11 What Wright Brothers, Coronavirus & Highway Deaths have in common
— 01:37:45 World renowned Swedish epidemiologist explains LockDown is the WRONG policy
— 01:57:50 Listener’s stories of mask bullying, medical absurdity and dangers to health as well as liberty
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=vxgri&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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