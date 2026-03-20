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Russia summoned Israel’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry following a strike on RT journalists in Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russia summoned Israel’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry following a strike on RT journalists in Lebanon. The ambassador arrived for talks and later left without comment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a formal protest over the shelling of an RT crew yesterday (3 videos posted at this channel), in which journalist Steve Sweeney and cameraman Ali were wounded. Officials said the meeting also addressed the escalating military-political situation in the Middle East.

Moscow called on Israel to conduct a full investigation and prevent further incidents targeting media personnel.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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