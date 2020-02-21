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U.S. Air Force testing lasers on fighter jets
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55 views • February 21, 2020
L'Air Force un giorno sparerà armi laser ad alta tecnologia da droni e jet da combattimento per distruggere obiettivi di alto valore, condurre attacchi di precisione e incenerire le posizioni nemiche dal cielo. I primi test aviotrasportati dovrebbero aver luogo entro il 2021, hanno detto i funzionari dell'Aeronautica.16 ott 2019
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