I am in the process of tweaking my program format for the new year to bring more useful information for making things better, starting with an overview of my philosophy of life improvement.

Holistic reality philosophy encompasses all of what is really happening. It is the totality of elements influencing life and both conscious and unconscious experience of it.

We are working to expose and get rid of negative and evil influences that have clouded perception. Holistic reality analysis is a method of critical examination utilizing a growing consciousness of reality, an expansion of holistic mind.

The potential benefits of attuning with holistic reality are: increasing well-being, clearing perception, improving intelligence, inspiration, expanding awareness and creativity, and enhancing mutual kindness, honest sharing and goodness.

