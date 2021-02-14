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What happened on Novemeber 4th
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201 views • February 14, 2021
Aside from the white van, a black Hyundai Elantra was also seen into the TCF Center in the early morning on November 4th.
The Gateway Pundit was able to identify the vehicle. It was registered in Pennsylvania and then registered in Michigan in October. The car had a new title but they kept the old Pennsylvania plates on the car. We believe the vehicle is registered to Enterprise rent-a-car.
The Gateway Pundit was able to identify the vehicle. It was registered in Pennsylvania and then registered in Michigan in October. The car had a new title but they kept the old Pennsylvania plates on the car. We believe the vehicle is registered to Enterprise rent-a-car.
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