Dropping Bill Gates mosquitoes over Long Beach Cal. this week

Jim Crenshaw
Nov 2, 2023
God only knows what they are carrying... more information in the following videos:
World Health Organization Says MOSQUITOES Will Cause Next Pandemic! (+ Link to Gates & Biolabs??):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sdKKsQ1tHmRI/
Mosquitoes than can paralyze humans reported in 7 states after Gates releases GMO mosquitoes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiJUrmHxXFMf/
Our government has declared war on it's own people...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bz4apM7F2SU/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.