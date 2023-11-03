Create New Account
Dropping Bill Gates mosquitoes over Long Beach Cal. this week
Published 17 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Nov 2, 2023


God only knows what they are carrying... more information in the following videos:


World Health Organization Says MOSQUITOES Will Cause Next Pandemic! (+ Link to Gates & Biolabs??):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sdKKsQ1tHmRI/


Mosquitoes than can paralyze humans reported in 7 states after Gates releases GMO mosquitoes:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiJUrmHxXFMf/


Our government has declared war on it's own people...


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bz4apM7F2SU/

californiabill gateslong beachmosquitoesjim crenshaw

