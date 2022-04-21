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Hugo Talks: Trump’s Satanic New Age Network of Doctors & Speakers (Psyops) [19.04.2022]
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463 views • April 21, 2022
Posted on April 19, 2022 by hugotalking:
Links to Trump, Sasha Stone, UN, The Academy of Divine Knowledge, Maga, Alex Jones, Stew Peters and more.
'I'm increasingly feeling that Hugo is right on this. When you create a narrative you need a cast. On both sides. Am not saying everyone here is part of the cast. But it has always made me suspicious how interlinked those who are prominent are.'
--
All Connected To Sacha Stone (7GrainsOfSalt)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
Lucifer and the United Nations - https://hugotalks.com/2021/05/27/lucifer-and-the-united-nations-hugo-talks-lockdown/
Hugo Talks: Hello, I make videos about current events, at this moment in time I am making content covering the lockdown. I feel the mainstream media and it's reporting on these events is increasingly biased an dishonest, and in my own small way I am attempting to help redress the balance. Unfortunately anyone questioning the narrative set out by the media is experiencing heavy censorship, so any support is much appreciated.
https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
https://rumble.com/v11jksv-trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks.html
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/hugo-talks:8
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/trump-039-s-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks_j9b4nWQZAUYGWOQ.html
https://hugotalks.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/HugoTalks
https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
Links to Trump, Sasha Stone, UN, The Academy of Divine Knowledge, Maga, Alex Jones, Stew Peters and more.
'I'm increasingly feeling that Hugo is right on this. When you create a narrative you need a cast. On both sides. Am not saying everyone here is part of the cast. But it has always made me suspicious how interlinked those who are prominent are.'
--
All Connected To Sacha Stone (7GrainsOfSalt)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
Lucifer and the United Nations - https://hugotalks.com/2021/05/27/lucifer-and-the-united-nations-hugo-talks-lockdown/
Hugo Talks: Hello, I make videos about current events, at this moment in time I am making content covering the lockdown. I feel the mainstream media and it's reporting on these events is increasingly biased an dishonest, and in my own small way I am attempting to help redress the balance. Unfortunately anyone questioning the narrative set out by the media is experiencing heavy censorship, so any support is much appreciated.
https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
https://rumble.com/v11jksv-trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks.html
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/hugo-talks:8
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/trump-039-s-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks_j9b4nWQZAUYGWOQ.html
https://hugotalks.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/HugoTalks
https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
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