DR. JAMES NEUENSCHWANDER ON TACKLING CHRONIC CHILDHOOD DISEASES AND THE MAPS MISSION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emergency & Integrative Medical Physician, James Neuenschwander, MD, discusses the skyrocketing rates of chronic disease and disorders in children and his mission of Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs (MAPS) to raise an army of medical practitioners to understand the principles of root cause medicine. Hear about the upcoming MAPS conference in Scottsdale to help participants learn new treatment options and innovative medicine research.
#MAPS #Spellers #DrNeu #MedMaps