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Boyle authored the US Bioweapons Act & called the mRNA injections 'Bioweapons & Franken-Shots.'
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Valerie Anne Smith


Just days after Prof Francis Boyle agreed to testify against Bill Gates & Albert Bourla over the deadly COVID mRNA shots...he was FOUND DEAD.


Boyle authored the US Bioweapons Act & called the mRNA injections 'Bioweapons & Franken-Shots.'


Where does the Pentagon fit into this?...


Just when you thought you’d heard it all, this resurfaced interview with Prof. Francis Boyle—the man who literally WROTE the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act—will leave you speechless.


He states on record that both SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA injections were DARPA-funded offensive bioweapons programs from the start. Gain-of-function? That was the cover story.


According to Boyle, the real goal was always “lethal yet vaccinate-able” population reduction tech. And yes, he names names: UNC, Wuhan, Fauci, Daszak, Baric…the whole club.


He goes further—calls the shots “synthetic biological weapons of mass destruction” because they trigger autoimmune carnage, prion-like misfolding & turbo cancers.


Boyle filed lawsuits, begged Congress & warned the world. Just 20 days after agreeing to testify for the prosecution, he was found dead. The same pattern we’ve seen with dozens of doctors & whistleblowers since 2020. Pure coincidence?


If a man who drafted the actual law defining bioweapons says we just lived through the biggest biowarfare attack in history…why isn’t every news channel screaming this from the rooftops?


The most chilling part? Boyle predicted exactly what we’re seeing now: myocarditis, strokes, infertility & cancers exploding in the injected.


He said the spike protein itself is the weapon & the lipid nanoparticles were engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier. This wasn’t a mistake. It was a military-grade kill vector dressed up as “public health.”  


So here’s the question that keeps me up at night: Who gave the order? Who profits the most? And when do the Nuremberg-style trials begin?

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vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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