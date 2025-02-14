BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Geoengineering & Immigration Riots - Prepping to Keep Your Family Safe
616 views • 2 months ago


President Trump and DOGE are doing a lot of great things but we are a long ways from out of the woods. The globalists hate what is happening and WILL fight back. The geoengineering and threats of serious civil unrest are real and we need to prepare. Today we talk disasters, conspiracy theories (that are likely true) and prepping to keep our families safe.Show more

Shop Satellite Phones at SAT123.com

Enjoy Unbeatable Discounts on Satellite Phones and Get a Power Station on Us!
Get seamless global communication and reliable power in one deal. Prepay for 2 years of Iridium satellite service with 150 minutes or texts per month and enjoy a $896 discount for a satellite phone and an EcoFlow RIVER series power station—on us! Ideal for emergency preparedness, off-grid adventures, or remote work.
Stay powered and connected wherever you go.

https://satellitephonestore.com/iridium-150-ecoflow

🌿Proudly Partnering with Global Healing

At TomRenz.com, we're honored to partner with Global Healing-a company dedicated to natural health and healing. Their high-quality products played a crucial role in supporting Tom's wife's journey as she fought cancer.

From their Liver Cleanse Program to their commitment to pure, organic ingredients, Global Healing provides resources that empower individuals to take control of their health.

We believe in sharing the tools and solutions that truly make a difference. Check out Global Healing at 🌿https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Renz and see how their products can support your journey to wellness. Together, we're making healing possible.

Keywords
contentsafedistribution
