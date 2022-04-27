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Megan Fox regularly drinks human blood!
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506 views • April 27, 2022
Hollywood actress Megan Fox confirms in an interview that she and husband Machine Gun Kelly drink each others blood in rituals.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/megan-fox-says-manifested-machine-26805777
https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/hollywood/megan-fox-explains-she-and-fiance-machine-gun-kelly-drink-each-others-blood-1.87472724
https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/megan-fox-revealed-she-and-fiance-machine-gun-kelly-consume-each-others-blood-engagement-7889974/
https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/26/machine-gun-kelly-eyes-return-rap-megan-fox-blood-drinking-ritual/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5rt6aiANvAXT/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/megan-fox-says-manifested-machine-26805777
https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/hollywood/megan-fox-explains-she-and-fiance-machine-gun-kelly-drink-each-others-blood-1.87472724
https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/megan-fox-revealed-she-and-fiance-machine-gun-kelly-consume-each-others-blood-engagement-7889974/
https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/26/machine-gun-kelly-eyes-return-rap-megan-fox-blood-drinking-ritual/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5rt6aiANvAXT/
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