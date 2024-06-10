"Let me talk to my AIPAC person."





In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Republican Congressman, Thomas Massie describes how at least all Republicans in the House of Congress has an AIPAC agent instructing them on what decisions they should make concerning domestic issues.





BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





