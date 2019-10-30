What are the Benefits of Eating Broccoli Everyday

8 Amazing Things Broccoli Does for Your Health.



To get the most out of broccoli, it's best to eat it raw. Did you know it can provide up to 150% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C?

Broccoli is one of the most well-known green vegetables around the world. It’s appreciated for both its culinary uses and its nutrition.

While it isn’t everybody’s favorite, many people are now starting to make it a part of their diet, knowing how good it is for their body.

It’s a very complete food, and provides up to 150% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin C per 100 grams.

In addition, it is a natural source of B complex vitamins, essential minerals, and powerful antioxidants that effectively fight oxidative damage.

As if that weren’t enough, it contains very few calories, has high levels of chlorophyll, and has been shown to be an effective treatment for eye problems.

Since the incredible goodness of broccoli is still not well known, we’d like to share 8 main benefits it provides your body.