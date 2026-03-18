🚨BREAKING: Israel Has Just Bombed The Asaluyeh Gas Fields In South-West Iran | Iran vows to retaliate on Saudi, Qatar and UAE Energy Facilities

🚨BREAKING: Israel Has Just Bombed The Asaluyeh Gas Fields In South-West Iran



A major escalation. Reports that other gas fields & refineries have been hit.

🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️There are reports of strikes on the largest Iranian gas processing plant in Asaluyeh in the Bushehr province, which is part of the infrastructure of the South Pars gas field.



According to Kan News, the strike was carried out by Israeli Air Force fighter jets in coordination with the United States.



South Pars accounts for about 75% of Iran's natural gas production, and it is estimated that about 80% of the country's power grid runs on natural gas.

UPDATE:

Iran has issued an order to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE to evacuate their petrochemical facilities, implying an impending attack.



The warning, issued from state media, comes shortly after a US-Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field in Iran.

Further Info:

Iran tells Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE to evacuate energy facilities after Israel hits gas field:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/iran-issues-order-evacuate-petrochemical-facilities-saudi-arabia-qatar-and-uae?utm_source=telegram&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social_traffic

Update:

⚠️ URGENT WARNING



Iranian armed forces have issued an urgent alert to residents near the following facilities:



SAMREF Refinery – SaudiArabia

Al-Hosn Gas Field – UAE

Al-Jubail Complex – Saudi Arabia

Mesaieed Complex – Qatar

Ras Laffan Refinery –Qatar



These sites, Iranian armed forces warn, are now legitimate targets and may be struck in the coming hours, urging local residents to immediately relocate to safe distances. The warning comes hours after parts of the facilities of the South Pars and Asaluyeh oil industry were targeted by the US-Israeli coalition.

Sources : Various on Telegram

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