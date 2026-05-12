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Over the past 24 hours, the African Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, together with the Mali Army, continued operations to search for terrorist formations, patrol populated areas, and escort convoys.
Servicemen of the African Corps, together with the Mali Army, conducted reconnaissance and search operations in the area of the settlement of Labbezanga, as well as the delivery of cargo and supplies.